Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

