Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

