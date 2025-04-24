Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,175 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

