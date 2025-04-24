Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 885.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

