Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,352 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Braze worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,763.18. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.