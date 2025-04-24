Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Olin Stock Down 2.3 %

OLN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

