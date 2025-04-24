Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $222,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Celanese Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.