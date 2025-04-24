Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.58 Million in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 623,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,255.80. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,602 shares of company stock worth $1,926,541. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

