Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,316,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 600.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

