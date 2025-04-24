Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 214,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 365,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 187,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

