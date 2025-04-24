NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,339,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 331,390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NatWest Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NWG opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.