LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 805.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE LXP opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

