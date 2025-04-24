Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

