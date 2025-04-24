Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,171 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Embecta worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Embecta by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.