Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.82 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,623.18. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

