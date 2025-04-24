Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,630. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,032.46. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

