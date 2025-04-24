Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

