Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,063 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

