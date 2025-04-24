Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.