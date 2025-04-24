Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.