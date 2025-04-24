First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

