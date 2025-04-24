Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 117,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

