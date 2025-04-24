Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

