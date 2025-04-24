Best Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the healthcare sector, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They represent investments in firms that are integral to medical research, product development, and the delivery of healthcare solutions, often subject to regulatory oversight and innovation-driven market movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $23.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.93. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $427.10 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $394.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $822.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $779.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $819.40.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $736.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $16.67 on Monday, hitting $466.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,528. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $364.31 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.71.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.32. 4,729,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.40 on Monday, hitting $421.10. The stock had a trading volume of 879,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average of $532.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

