Bank of Montreal Can Has $311,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 174,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $26.16.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

