Townsquare Capital LLC Has $256,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

