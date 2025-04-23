Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,529 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 808.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.2 %

DEI stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

