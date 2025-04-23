Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 825.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,496,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.