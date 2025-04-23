Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Medical by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Select Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.