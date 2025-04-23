Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,698,000 after buying an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 540,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 148,726 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.