Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.53 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

