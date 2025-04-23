Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

