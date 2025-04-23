Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 781,661 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

