Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNW. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ LNW opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.30. This represents a 41.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.