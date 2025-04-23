Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $699.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

