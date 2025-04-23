Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.83 Million Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,190 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $3,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 536.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 722,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 609,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Genius Sports by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

