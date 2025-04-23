Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,210 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.