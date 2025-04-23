JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

