Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 811.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

