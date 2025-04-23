9,123 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.