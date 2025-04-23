9,123 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Price Performance
ALKS stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.
Insider Transactions at Alkermes
In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
