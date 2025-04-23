89,064 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.
Oshkosh Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:OSK opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
