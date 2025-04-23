222,391 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 85,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

