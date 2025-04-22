The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boston Beer by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.59. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.91.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

