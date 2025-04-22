Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.38% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.