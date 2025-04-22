Barclays PLC Buys 55,969 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.58. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

