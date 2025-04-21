Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Xunlei Trading Up 5.4 %

XNET opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.81. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

