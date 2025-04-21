Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VTEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of VTEX by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 482,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX Price Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

