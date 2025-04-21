Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

