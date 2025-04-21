Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

VOD opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

