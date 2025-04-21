Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 8,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $41.37 on Monday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.